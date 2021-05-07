Assam announces COVID norms for residential apartments, buildings

GUWAHATI, May 7: Assam health department has announced a set of COVID-19 protocols for residential apartments and buildings in the wake of the alarming surge in coronavirus cases in the state of late.

According to the fresh guidelines, all apartment societies would have to enforce a visitor’s protocol limiting access of outside visitors to the apartments.

All visitor details, including travel history, will have to be recorded.

“Every apartment entrance will have a designated hand-washing area with hand-washing techniques clearly mentioned on a poster. Sanitisers, if available, should also be placed at the entrance,” the guidelines stated.

“All public gathering platforms, be it parks, swimming pools, fitness centres, common activity centres, will have to be closed, and no gathering of people allowed within the premises,” the protocols stated.

“The common premises of apartments and buildings have to be frequently cleaned using disinfectants at least three times a day, particularly for lift buttons, handrails in the staircases, gates, and grills, and all other such areas within the apartment. Visitors should be advised to avoid touching anything on the common premises,” the norms stated.

Besides, delivery baskets have to be placed at the security points to ensure contactless delivery. Families have been asked to pick up deliveries outside the gate after the necessary disinfection.

Residents have been asked to also discuss COVID appropriate behaviour and hygiene practices with their domestic help, as they work at multiple locations.

Home quarantine

National Health Mission, Assam has also laid out guidelines ensuring strict implementation of home quarantine.

“If any resident has a travel history to COVID-affected places or is being advised for self-quarantine, the management committee shall ensure the same while also maintaining the confidentiality and not hurting/disrespecting the self-respect of such residents,” the NHM guideline states.

“Further, if any person is being asked for self-quarantine, the management society may consider supporting the home-quarantined person in accessing daily necessities such as groceries, medicines, etc.,” it said.

“The management society shall also provide necessary psycho-social support while maintaining all infection control proper disposal of waste material like masks, disposals, food packages, etc. in the case of COVID patients in the society,” it added.