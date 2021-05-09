Common Factors that Enhance Beauty

Beyond cosmetic products, other factors shape external beauty. Shahnaz Husain on the importance of living a balanced lifestyle.

External beauty is what is visible. It includes the skin, hair, eyes, teeth, nails, figure, and much more. For example, when we talk of the figure, we are not merely talking of height and weight, because suppleness, agility, good posture, and grace of movement are all important for beauty.

People think that cosmetic care will work miracles. But this is not so. Cosmetic care can give you short-term gain. If you wish to acquire, maintain and preserve all the aspects of beauty, you have to take some common factors and little things into consideration. These are physical fitness, nutrition, exercise, sleep, stress control and regular external care.

Yes, you do not have to be born a beauty. You can acquire it, because beauty is the outcome of good internal health and regular external care. Internal health and external beauty are closely related. A beautiful woman has a vitality that comes from sheer good health. Unless she is healthy from the inside, she cannot reflect true beauty. For a flawless skin, shiny hair and a slim figure, good health must be on top of the list.

A healthy woman is also better equipped to deal with the stresses and strains of day-to-day life. A body that is healthy functions well at all levels, and this goes a long way towards preserving beauty and preventing many problems.

The right diet is absolutely essential to good looks. The food we eat affects the skin, hair, eyes, teeth and nails. Dark under-eye circles, dull complexions, dandruff, hair loss, brittle nails and so on, are some of the beauty problems which are linked to dietary faults.

A diet for beauty should be high in vitamin-rich foods and low in carbohydrates and sugar. The answer is to choose from a variety of foods, to ensure a balanced diet. Fresh fruits, raw salads, sprouted grains and yogurt (dahi) should be included in the daily diet. Eating such raw foods ensures the adequate supply of nutrients. Eat whole grain cereals and exclude foods containing refined cereals (like maida).

Reduce your consumption of tea and coffee. Instead, have freshly extracted fruit and vegetable juices, lassi and clear soups. Avoid fried snacks and foods. Avoid rich sweets and confectionary items. After your meals, keep to fresh fruits instead. Add the juice of a lemon to a glass of water and have it first thing in the morning. Drinking adequate water helps to eliminate toxins and wastes from the system.

Some form of daily exercise is necessary for fitness, a slim and supple figure, good posture and grace. Exercise, together with a balanced diet, can work wonders. Not only does it build up stamina and strength, but improves blood circulation to the skin and scalp.

Every tissue of the body needs oxygen, so begin your exercises by doing deep breathing in front of an open window. You should check with your doctor before beginning a regular exercise routine. Walking is a good physical activity, as it exercises all the muscle groups. Research has shown that exercise also helps in removing stress. This is of vital importance as many beauty problems, like acne and hair loss, can be related to stress.

Adequate sleep is also essential to beauty. Sleep is a way of restoring energy to the body and is nature’s best cure. It is a beauty treatment in itself. Habitual lack of sleep can hasten the premature aging of the skin and leads to dark circles under the eyes. It can also make you lethargic and rob you of vitality.

A positive mental attitude is also important, because mind and body are closely related. All of us encounter a certain amount of stress and anxiety in our daily life. It is a matter of learning how to cope with it. We have to train our minds towards positive thinking and relaxation.

Regular patterns of rest and exercise, along with hobbies and interests certainly help. Some people are so aware of the world around them. They are always keen to learn new things. Hobbies, interests and new activities can actually be very relaxing to the mind. They also give another dimension to the personality.

Indeed, the finest foundation for beauty consists of these common factors, which we often overlook.

(The author is an internationally famed beauty expert and is called Herbal Queen of India.)