5 names sent to ECI to appoint new DGP in Meghalaya: Tynsong

Shillong, May 10: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong today informed that as many as five names have been sent to the Election commission of India to approve the appointment of new DGP in Meghalaya.

He said two names were from Assam but those senior cops are not interested in serving in Meghalaya. Meanwhile, Prestone Tynsong also refused to comment anything on the FIR filed against the present DGP and added that the investigation is on

The Deputy Chief Minister earlier held a review meeting to discuss about the construction of a four- lane road from Umiam flyover till Silchar and decided to form committees for land acquisition process.