CRPF DIG under probe for misbehaving with lady doctor

New Delhi : An enquiry was initiated on Sunday against a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for allegedly misbehaving with a lady doctor of the force deputed in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur.

The enquiry was set up after the victim lodged a complaint against Surinder Prasad, the DIG Range Muzaffarpur in Bihar, on Sunday morning with concerned officials in the CRPF.

In her complaint, the lady doctor complained that the DIG “made repeated phone calls late in the night followed by inappropriate advances at her place of stay in drunken state”. The complainant is posted at CRPF Composite Hospital Muzaffarpur.

“An inquiry has been ordered to establish the facts and appropriate action will be taken against the delinquent,” the CRPF said in a statement.

The CRPF further made it clear that the force is committed to creating a safe and secure environment for its women personnel and has a zero-tolerance policy for misbehaviour.

The CRPF, a 3.25 lakh strong force, is mandated to provide internal security in the country especially in terrorist torn Jammu and Kashmir region and Maoist-affected states. (IANS)