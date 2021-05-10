Two prefab hospitals coming up in state

SHILLONG, May 9: The state government has found a solution to the scarcity of beds for COVID-19 patients.

The government will construct two 100-bed prefab hospitals to deal with the problem. One will be constructed at the ground near Pasteur Institute, Lawmali while the other will come up at ISBT campus at Mawlai Mawiong.

Official sources said the decision was made during Saturday’s high-level meeting. The construction will be completed in 28 days.

“These prefab structures will be similar to the one at Umling entry and exit point,” the sources said, adding “The project cost for each will be around Rs 2.5 crore.”

According to the proposal, the site must have an open space as per the size of the hospital.

A 100-bed facility requires around 15,000 sq ft, a 50-bed facility needs around 8,000 sq ft while a 20-bed facility can be set up in a 3,000 sq ft area.

The water requirement will be 45,000 litres per day for 100 beds as recommended by Indian standards. The sources said the power requirement will be 1500KWH per year.

According to the sources, standby generators should be provided for power backup facility for 24 hours.

The other facilities required include sewage system nearby, availability of grey water and black water draining system within 100ft of hospital premises, mechanism to dispose biomedical waste.

The site should be reasonably free from undue noise, smoke, dust, foul odour and within the boundary of a safe and secure area. There should also be accessibility for ambulances and vehicles.

Also, there should be an optical fibre connection within 100 ft of the premises. There should not be trees nearby as they could affect the movement of cranes to set up the hospital facility.

In addition, the state government is now trying to look for alternative places which could be converted into COVID hospitals.

The state government is also arranging extra beds in TB Hospital, Umsawli and the NIFT campus in New Shillong Township which be used as COVID facilities. 300 COVID beds are being prepared at IIM Shillong’s Nongthymmai campus.

Health Minister AL Hek on Sunday informed that the government has approached leaders of different religious faiths and organisations to co-operate with the government by providing their schools and community halls for treatment of COVID patients.

Meanwhile, Hek paid a visit to Nazareth Hospital on Sunday to take stock of the situation. “We met the staff to give them confidence and to assure them of all assistance from our side,” Hek said.

Hek assured that the government will ensure uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen in the hospital.