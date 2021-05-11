Remaining HSSLC exams when situation suitable: Rymbui

SHILLONG, May 10: Education Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui on Monday said the HSSLC examination of the remaining two papers will be held when the government finds the situation conducive.

The examination was postponed as the government ordered lockdown.

Rymbui said the government will have to think about 200 students, who were high risk contacts of COVID-19 patients and could not appear for the examination.

“We will issue a necessary notification (on the examination) once we find the situation suitable,” Rymbui said.

He insisted that people must go for vaccination and follow the standard operating procedures.

Asked about the vaccination of teachers, he said those who are eligible should get vaccinated. He lamented that not many are coming forward for the jabs.

The students have been worst affected in the pandemic. Many of them as well as a section of teachers said the online classes in the state are a big challenge due to poor internet connectivity.