Invest in dist hospitals, not prefabs: Sawkmie

SHILLONG, May 10: Opposition Chief Whip, P.T. Sawkmie has asked the Meghalaya government to consider strengthening the district hospitals instead of setting up new prefab hospitals.

The Congress leader was reacting to reports that the government would construct two 100-bed prefab hospitals – one on the ground near Pasteur Institute at Lawmali and the other on the ISBT campus at Mawlai Mawiong – to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.

The prefab facilities are expected to cost Rs. 2.5 crore each.

“Spent on the district hospitals, this amount will benefit the people in the long run,” Sawkmie said.

Strengthening the district hospitals would also reduce the load on Shillong-based health facilities as many COVID cases are being referred to the city now, he said.

“It would be good if we can effectively utilise this amount as COVID would go away after sometime possibly making the prefab hospitals redundant,” Sawkmie said.

The decision to build the prefab hospitals, similar to the Umling entry and exit point, was taken at a high-level meeting last week. Officials said these prefab structures can be constructed in 28 days.