NGEA seeks Guv’s intervention on appointment of GHADC Secretary

TURA, May 12: The NGEA of the GHADC on Wednesday sought Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik’s intervention with regard to the appointment of the Secretary to the GHADC, pointing out that the present practice by way of deputation by the state government to the posts goes against the rules contained in the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

In its memorandum submitted to Malik the NGEA quoted rule 14 of the Assam and Meghalaya Autonomous Districts (Constitution of District Council) Rules, 1951, which reads, “There shall be a Secretary to the District Council who will be appointed by the Chairman of the District Council. The Secretary shall not be a member of District Council”. The association also quoted Rule 15 of the said Constitution which reads, “Subject to the previous approval of the Governor, the District Council of an autonomous District may make rules regulating the condition of service of Officers and staff appointed to the service and the post in connection with the affairs of the District Council.” It also pointed to Rule 19 (2) which states, “There shall be a Secretary to the executive Committee. The secretary shall be appointed by the Chief Executive Member and shall not be a member of the District Council”.

The NGEA stated that as per the above mentioned Rules, the GHADC should appoint its own Secretary by following its own Service Rule, or by following the Meghalaya Service Rule. The association pointed out that successive State Governments have been continuously deputing State bureaucrats to the post of Secretary to the Executive Committee which is totally against the ADC rules as well as deprives certain Council officials of holding the said post.

“We strongly oppose the deputation of an MCS official to the post of secretary to the GHADC. We seek your intervention and urge you to direct the state government and the CEM to appoint its own to the post of the Secretary,” the memorandum signed by President Senora Johny Arengh, Secretary Brithen M Sangma and two other leaders said.