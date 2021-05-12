Assam DGP warns of stern action against COVID norm violators

GUWAHATI, May 12: Assam director general of police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta has warned of adhering to a zero-tolerance policy against anyone flouting COVID norms in the containment zones and that violators of the standard operating protocols would be dealt with severely from Thursday.

Addressing reporters here on Wednesday, Mahanta categorically warned people against organising functions, saying that anyone found doing the same would be charged with “attempt to murder” case.

The state government imposed stricter restrictions from Thursday to break the COVID transmission chain.

Accordingly, curfew time has been advanced to 2pm (till 5am of next day) every day till further orders while shops and commercial establishments will have to be closed by 1pm.

Appealing to citizens to strictly abide by the COVID protocols, the DGP further said that the police would be bound to resort to lathicharge if people flout physical distancing norms and gather in the market places even before 1pm.

He further warned strict action against both shopkeepers and consumers against any “backdoor sale/purchase” after permitted time.

“The rules will be strictly enforced in the containment zones as many violations have been reported of late. Police personnel have been directed to keep a close watch on any violations of COVID norms, especially in the containment zones,” Mahanta said.