Cases could be 25 times more than what is reported: Experts

SHILLONG, May 11: In a sensational disclosure, public health experts have reported that the actual number of COVID-19 cases in the state could be up to 25 times the actual numbers being recorded. The underreporting is primarily due to the fact that most people are asymptomatic and hence in denial mode while others are not coming forward for testing due to fear of stigmatisation, they said.

Many silent carriers are likely present in the state and are spreading the virus within the communities and families, states the report shared by East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Isawanda Laloo on Tuesday.

What is making the situation grim is that several patients falling victims to COVID-19 are between 20-50 years of age and without co-morbidities.

Since May 1, there has been a sharp and continuous spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state, particularly in East Khasi Hills District, with 2098 cases and 59 deaths reported in just 11 days. This amounts to an average of 191 cases and 5 deaths per day.

Hospitals are reporting saturation of beds including ICU facilities. In spite of the total lockdown and curb on movement and activities in the district, the high number of cases points to widespread transmission of the virus. While the mobility lockdown may help contain spread of the virus in public spaces, spread within the family/ close communities is already happening and is likely rise in the coming days.

In a preemptive step to contain further spike in cases, the East Khasi Hills DC has issued a notification mentioning that every citizen should consider themselves to be asymptomatic carriers and therefore wear masks even in one’s own home for the next 14 days.

The order also states that citizens must ensure complete home isolation and strictly avoid inter-house visits, especially in close neighbourhoods.

While shops selling essential commodities are permitted to open in the localities, only one member per household is allowed to come out for purchase of essentials. Time spent for this purpose should be the bare minimum, the order adds.

Since 50% of cases reported in the last week are of high-risk contacts, mostly family members, co-workers, neighbours and other contacts of positive cases, care should be taken at all times even in homes, community or work spaces, the order adds.

People who have moved out of the house, or have breached the mask protocol at any time when interacting with others not of their family, or who have moved in crowded spaces must take steps to stringently wear masks, practice hand hygiene and distance themselves from other family members.

As far as practicable, families should demarcate separate living spaces where symptomatic people or those going out the home can stay, the order adds.

Random sampling throughout state

The Meghalaya Government has decided to go for Rapid Antigen Test for all the citizens throughout the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong informed that the government is looking to strengthen the PHCs and CHCs in rural areas and even involve ASHA workers for random testing of citizens. (See P-3)

“We are going to identify the vulnerable areas where each and every citizen will have to undergo RAT, Tynsong said.