Hek against total lockdown in state

SHILLONG, May 11: Despite the surge in COVID-19 cases across the state, Health Minister AL Hek on Tuesday categorically ruled out a total lockdown throughout the state, saying that the government has no such plan.

“The situation at the moment is not conducive. We are also seeing cases in the rural areas. But we have not arrived at a decision to impose total lockdown throughout the state,” Hek said.

Hek asserted that the government was prepared to deal with any situation while adding that Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has issued directions that funds needed to deal with COVID-19 should be sanctioned immediately.

Meanwhile, DHS (MI) Dr Aman War said that the department was doing contact tracing of a three-year-old child from Umdihar, Ri Bhoi, who was declared brought dead at Nongpoh Civil Hospital on May 9, and the sample later tested positive for COVID-19.

He also mentioned that the high risk contact of a positive patient from Jongksha village had violated COVID-19 protocols by attending a wedding reception in the village.

It may be recalled that Jongksha village was notified as a containment zone on Saturday after 30 COVID cases were detected among the residents.