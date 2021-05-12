On UDP- A Khasi Centric Party

Editor,

Apropos Christina Marak’s rejoinder (ST May 10, 2021), I would like to express that all of a sudden, an elusive Christina Marak is in the limelight, but sad to see the malicious mindset ingrained in her, maligning me about evils no one has ever seen in me during my long political career, the so-called, ‘chauvinistic and patriarchal mindset,’ furthermore alleging that I can’t accept a woman pointing out my flaws, etc. The hard-hitting part is about her calculated political move, that for her dubious allegation about me personally, she clubs my party along, that this is ‘the prevailing mindset and culture in UDP, which is against women in the state of Meghalaya.’

I have been to every part of Garo Hills during my long political career but have never come across any Garo woman with a wicked mentality as Christina. Giving all the benefits of the doubt, she either could be from outside Garo Hills or could be a modern lady Christina, which does not matter to me.

Maintaining my opinion about her being elusive, it reminds me of a similar incident in 2013, when a similar kind of a letter was published relating to the same stuff about women, by a fairy Daisy Kharkongor, who never existed, nor known even to the Kharkongor elders when enquired about her. About her communal mindset, she conveniently sidetracked about the three leaders, Capt WA. Sangma, Mr Mody K Marak and Dr Milton Sangma, who were the former Presidents of our party.

About the Garos who fought together with Raja Tirot Sing against the Bristish in Jyrngam – Boko areas, many acclaimed with pride to hear about the said part of history, except the elusive Christina who wishes to twist and turn as goaded by her mindset. Can I suggest she read the history of this event?

As to Christina’s emphasis on gender issues, I am not only an orthodox practitioner of women’s emancipation and matrilineal system but an advocate of the issue. I am now the Chairman of the KHADC Committee on Khasi Social Custom of Clan Administration Bill 2020, which draft has been duly completed and is being studied by JHADC. Soon the law on Khasi -Pnars social and cultural system, will be streamlined more effectively.

Therefore, I need no certificate either from Christina or anybody else about my stand and my party

Yours etc.,

BM Lanong,

Via email

Airtel failing its customers

Editor,

We the residents of Mawlynrei Khlieh Shnong request Airtel to please check your tower because the internet is not working here and our children who are having NEHU online exams now are suffering from network connectivity. We trusted Airtel for having provided a good network for a long time here in our area but now there is frequent internet breakdown. We request the Airtel officials posted here to rectify the matter at the earliest so that our children’s online studies and examinations are not disrupted.

Your etc.,

B.Diengdoh,

Mawlynrei Khlieh Shnong

Time to act responsibly

Editor,

The surge in Covid-19 infected in the state as a whole and East Khasi Hills in particular is of great concern for the administration and the citizens as well. The administrations is doing its best by issuing advisories and standard operating procedures (SOP) and protocols but it is the primary duty of citizens to adhere to these norms. In spite of the lockdown people take the liberty to come out and stroll on the road without even caring for themselves and others. It is observed that certain localities have free movement of people and roadside shops are open in complete violation of the lockdown and without caring that they may be responsible for the spread of the pandemic

As citizens we have a grave responsibility at this time. The least we should do is to abide by the advisories issued from time to time by the administration in order to break the chain of this dreaded pandemic. Each village/ locality should take a vow that, “This is my village/locality and I should take responsibility for the welfare of the people of my locality.” Recently few Dorbar Shnong have taken up the task of going from door to door to apprise people of the benefits of vaccination within the respective localities. These Dorbars shall be appreciated for their endeavours in educating people on the benefits of inoculation. At the same time the Dorbars should strongly be advised by the administration to report any Covid positive case in their localities and inform the authorities for proper action.

People who have taken both doses of the vaccine should not be complacent that they are now free from the pandemic and therefore need not observe Covid-appropriate protocols. It should be noted that even if they are vaccinated, they must follow the guidelines, like wearing a mask, not venturing outside their homes unnecessarily, frequent washing of hands with soap and also to maintain physical distancing. The administration should also take up sanitization and fogging of the areas from time to time as and was done last year. Fellow citizens, it needs two hands to clap. Similarly the administration alone cannot overcome the spread of the pandemic unless we join hands and do our duties responsibly as advised by the administration. We have three full tasks ahead: 1)Create awareness about the Covid vaccine 2) Overcome pockets of public resistance caused by misinformation and 3) Provide logistical support whenever required.

We should trust the government and have faith in modern science and get vaccinated when our turn arrives. We should not fall prey to negative information spread by ill informed sources.

Yours etc.,

SL Singhania,

President Police Bazar

Welfare Society

Election results and Covid-19

Editor,

The election results to four state assemblies and one Union Territory will have an impact on national politics in different ways. In Assam, West Bengal and Kerala the incumbents returned to power and in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry incumbents lost. Clear messages are emerging from the election results.

First, these results are not actually a verdict against the BJP due to its failure to deal with the Covid-19 crisis. This is because polling in most states except Bengal were over before the crisis worsened. The present Covid crisis may adversely affect the BJP in future. In fact, the elections were not a referendum on Covid-19 management. Second, in spite of a tough contest, the BJP retained power in Assam and it will form a coalition government in Puducherry.

In fact, the BJP was not certain about winning sufficient number of seats to form a government in West Bengal. Obviously, the debacle of the Left-Congress-Indian Secular Front coalition enabled the TMC to improve its record. The BJP’s over-dependence on Modi to win votes did not help the party much in West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee’s popularity in the state diminished the BJP’s electoral prospects. Third, political parties, the BJP in particular, adopted communal campaigns in Assam and Bengal. The BJP put in a lot of effort in religious polarisation in West Bengal and Assam. Mamata Banerjee gave the BJP a taste of their own medicine by adopting her own tactic of religious polarisation. Fourth, these results have worsened the existential crisis that the Congress faces. The party had already lost Puducherry before the elections. It failed miserably to return to power in Assam and Kerala and is only a partner in the alliance in Tamil Nadu In spite of winning 19 out of 20 seats in the Lok Sabha elections in Kerala, the UDF could win only 41 out of 140 assembly seats. Although the Left performed poorly in West Bengal, it changed the political history of Kerala when a ruling front was returned to power. Fifth, given that Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala will be governed by parties that are politically and ideologically opposed to the BJP, there will be a greater assertion of federal rights. This may help in the restoration of balance in federalism. Sixth, the election results have come at a time when the BJP is faced with accusations of bad governance due to the Centre’s mismanagement of Covid-19 crisis.

It is a fact that the present health emergency brought about by Covid-19 has far- reaching implications for the politics of the country. The political prospects of political parties depend on how they respond to the present crisis. It is the responsibility of the incoming governments to focus on Covid-19 and work towards combating the second wave.

Yours etc.,

Venu GS,

Kollam