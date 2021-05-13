Together we can overcome the pandemic

Editor,

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a dramatic loss of human lives worldwide. At the same time the economic and social disruptions caused by the pandemic are devastatingly high. Without the means to earn an income during lockdown, many are unable to feed themselves and their families. Further, border closures, trade restrictions and confinement measures have been preventing people from accessing markets freely, including for buying inputs and selling their produce, as such, reducing access to healthy, safe and diverse diets. Furthermore, many experience income losses and some may resort to negative coping strategies, such as distress sale of assets, predatory loans or child labour.

Hence, responding swiftly to the pandemic, while ensuring that humanitarian and recovery assistance reaches those most in need, is critical. It is the time for solidarity and support, especially with the most vulnerable in our societies. Only by coming together can we overcome the intertwined health and social and economic impacts of the pandemic and prevent its escalation into a protracted humanitarian and food security catastrophe.

Last but not the least, through this letter I just want to remind everyone that together we can overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. As such my humble request to all my beloved citizens of Meghalaya is to cooperate with the health workers and district administration for a better tomorrow. At the same time let us extend our helping hands to those who need them the most without any discrimination. May the good Lord turn His face towards us and give us peace.

Yours etc.,

Iahmi Khyriem

Chutwakhu, Jowai

Vaccine Shortage

Editor

The Health and Family Welfare Minister of Meghalaya informed yesterday, based on an average daily utilisation that the State will not have COVID vaccines after 8 days (ST,May 11, 2020). While many critics will berate the State government for the scarcity, the State has no grounds to be blamed for the same. The Covid vaccine quota and the Oxygen quota for each state is decided by the Central Government which has turned a deaf ear to the concerns of various State Governments and of Delhi regarding allotment of vaccines. Instead the Centre indulged in appeasement politics by supplying nearly 60 million doses of vaccines to foreign nations. This has caused a huge imbalance in the entire COVID management strategy resulting in huge increase in the number of infections. The situation prevalent in Meghalaya and in various other states would turn into a big catastrophe if time bound politically neutral steps are not taken by the Central Government. While maintaining a mutual relationship with foreign nations is imbibed in our nation’s ideology, the prerogative of getting vaccinated should be given to the citizens of our nation in the present situation.

Through your esteemed daily, I request the Central Government to import and distribute COVID vaccines across the nation in a time bound manner and allow judicial interference regarding the management of the strategy to tackle COVID in the nation.

Yours etc.,

Partha Pratim Duarah,

Via email

Vaccinating the vulnerable and younger citizens

Editor,

In the past few weeks and days there has been a surge of the COVID-19 cases in the state, which has claimed the precious lives of many people who are infected with this virus. Majority of those who have lost their lives are people with co-morbidities and who have not got the vaccine to fight the virus. As medical reports suggest that persons with co-morbidities are more vulnerable to being severely infected by this virus, hence vaccinating them, must be the first priority of the District Administration to save the lives of many. At present there is a low turnout among the public to get the vaccine, despite the wide publicity and aggressive drive carried out by the Health Department about the importance of vaccination, in fighting the virus. Another observation I have is that vaccination must start for everyone irrespective of age, since many young adults in the age group of 18 to 44 years are also being infected easily in this second wave of the COVID – 19.

I hope that the District Administration would take note of this and begin the vaccination process for all citizens of the state at the earliest so that we can fight this pandemic collectively, since vaccination is the only way to tackle the virus besides following the protocols issued by the Health Department from time to time.

Stay safe.

Yours etc.,

Terrence Thangkhiew

Shillong-17