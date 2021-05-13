AAY, PHH and Non-NFSA rice released

TURA, May 13: The Deputy Commissioner (Supply), West Garo Hills, Tura has informed that Rice for AAY, PHH and Non-NFSA beneficiaries under NFSA/Non-NFSA for the month of May, 2021 in respect of Tura Sadar Division has been released.

Therefore, all the Fair Price Shop Dealers under Tura Sadar Division are directed to issue rice as per Government prescribed scale of 35 Kg of rice per Card per month at the rate of Rs. 3.00 per Kg for AAY (yellow colour) beneficiaries, 5 Kg per Head per month at the rate of Rs. 3.00 per Kg for PHH (pink colour) beneficiaries and 7.215 Kg per Card per Month for which price has to be fixed by the Price Vigilance Committee of Fair Price Shop Centre, not exceeding Rs. 13/- per Kg for Non-NFSA (blue colour) beneficiaries.

In addition to these, the Deputy Commissioner (Supply) has also informed all the AAY and PHH beneficiaries under Tura Sadar Division that rice under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kaliyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) for the month of May, 2021 has been released. Therefore, all the Fair Price shop Dealers are directed to issue rice as per prescribed scale of 5 Kg per Head per Month for AAY (Yellow colour) beneficiaries and for PHH (pink colour) beneficiaries (Free of cost).