Advisory in place in WGH for Eid celebrations

TURA, May 13: The West Garo Hills District Administration on Thursday issued an advisory to be followed during the celebration of Eid in the district keeping in view the present Covid-19 scenario in the region.

The Advisory issued by Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh directed that all prayers be offered at home and any gathering at home or private places or visit by neighbours is to be strictly avoided to minimise disease transmission. Persons with history of inter-state travel were instructed to strictly follow the latest COVID-19 protocol for entrants issued earlier by the Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Meghalaya.

The order also directed revellers to maintain basic Covid-19 protocols like wearing masks, social distancing etc. The usual practice of embracing (gale milana), kissing or hand shaking are also to be avoided to prevent viral infection, the order added.