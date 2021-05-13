Measures in place to safeguard farmers, assures Agri minister

SHILLONG, May 12: Mawkynrew MLA Banteidor Lyngdoh, on Wednesday, took stock of the COVID-19 situation in Mawkynrew. In a meeting at Thangsning village, attended by Mawkynrew BDO, LT Tariang, Mawryngkneng BDO, R Wahlang, and Jongksha PHC in-charge, Dr A Nongbri among others, Lyngdoh informed the gathering that measures are being implemented to ensure that the livelihood of the farmers is not affected.

It may be recalled that Jongksha village in Mawkynrew, East Khasi Hills, was badly hit by COVID after 30 people of the village had tested positive forcing the district administration to declare the village as containment zone recently.

Lyngdoh, who is also the Agriculture Minister of the state, said, “We are experiencing a very horrifying situation in view of the pandemic. We are taking measures to ensure that the livelihood of the farmers is not affected”.

He also informed that the government has decided to review the wholesale vegetable market at San Mer and Hynniew Mer, Upper Shillong, while also stating that a wholesale vegetable at Mawkathein ground near Smit market is in the works which is expected to prevent overcrowding.

On the occasion, Lyngdoh also handed over an ambulance to Jongksha PHC to cater to the needs of the villagers, especially in view of the ongoing pandemic.