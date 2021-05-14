State records 591 new cases, 18 deaths

SHILLONG, May 13: Meghalaya recorded all-time high 591 fresh cases in a single day on Thursday while 18 more fatalities on the day pushed the death toll to 268.

With this record jump, the total number of active cases in the state has jumped to 3,726. The active tally in East Khasi Hills surged beyond the 2,000-mark on the day to stand at 2,121.

Out of the 591 fresh cases, 318 were detected in East Khasi Hills, 93 in Ri Bhoi, 63 in West Garo Hills, 37 in West Jaintia Hills, 32 in South West Garo Hills, 14 in East Jaintia Hills, nine in East Garo Hills, nine in South West Khasi Hills, eight in North Garo Hills, seven in West Khasi Hills and one in South Garo Hills.

The state also recorded 228 recoveries taking the total number of people discharged to 17,582.

COVID spreads to rural Meghalaya

The COVID-19 virus has spread its tentacles to rural Meghalaya.

An official of the Health department said the virus has spread to the interior places of East Khasi Hills and the state.

“Now, deaths are being reported even from a far-flung place like Ichamati,” the official said.

As cases are being reported from villages, the district administration and Health department teams have started conducting random testing in several rural and remote areas.

On Thursday, East Khasi Hills, which is the state’s largest district, was given only 1,950 vaccine doses. Officials lamented the insufficient supply considering that people are now coming forward to get vaccinated.

The Health department official said the cases will fall only after reaching the peak. The official said Meghalaya and its neighbouring states should have proper facilities for ensuring that people move through the states after following necessary protocols.

Reiterating that screening at the Umling entry point as well as other entry points of the state should be intensified, the official added that as per the chief of ICMR, a complete lockdown of six-eight weeks in the entire country is the ultimate solution to bring the cases under control.