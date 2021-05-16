Cyclone Tauktae: Ops at Agatti Airport suspended

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) Operation of scheduled flights at Agatti Airport in Lakshadweep have been suspended due to heavy rain unleashed by Cyclone Tauktae.

According to Ministry of Civil Aviation, the operations will remain suspended till May 16.

“The airport will be made operational as and when cyclone passes the area,” the ministry said in a statement.

“AAI Senior Management is consistently monitoring the situation at the other airports and so far, nothing adverse is reported and all operations are normal.”

At present, Cyclone Tauktae is fast approaching the western coast.

Besides, IMD issued weather forecast regarding Pre-Cyclone watch for south Gujarat and Diu coasts.

As per the forecast, it is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours and intensify further.