US embassy in Kabul warns of increase in violence

Kabul, May 15 (IANS) The US embassy in Kabul on Saturday warned American citizens to exercise caution in places where people are known to congregate, saying that “historically, violence has increased in Afghanistan following the Eid holiday”.

“The US government remains concerned that insurgents are intent on targeting foreigners via kidnapping schemes and attacks at locations such as hotels, residential compounds, security checkpoints, government facilities and airports,” it said in a security alert.

Last month, the US State Department ordered some of its employees whose functions can be performed elsewhere to depart from the American embassy in Kabul, reports dpa news agency.

Ross Wilson, the acting US Ambassador to Afghanistan, said that the decision was made “in light of increasing violence and threat reports in Kabul”.

The Department had also advised US citizens not to travel to Afghanistan due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, armed conflict and the coronavirus, adding that American nationals already in the country should consider departing.

Afghanistan is in a state of uncertainty after US President Joe Biden announced that American troops will pull out from the country by September 11.

NATO also said it will abide by the decision.

The international forces already began the official process of withdrawal on May 1.

The Taliban have intensified attacks on provincial capitals, districts, bases and checkpoints since international troops began to withdraw.

Currently, both the Taliban and the Afghan government have announced that they would observe a three-day ceasefire for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr that started on Thursday, but the violence continues.