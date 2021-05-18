New high of 634 cases, 16 deaths

SHILLONG, May 17: Meghalaya on Monday registered a grim record of 634 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally of active cases to 4,915. 16 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours pushing the number of fatalities to 336.

DHS (MI), Dr Aman War informed that 14 of the deaths were reported from East Khasi Hills and two from Jaintia Hills.

443 fresh cases were reported in East Khasi Hills, 89 in Ri Bhoi, 41 in West Jaintia Hills, 21 in North Garo Hills, 15 in West Garo Hills, 12 in East Jaintia Hills, seven in South West Khasi Hills and three each in East Garo Hills and West Khasi Hills.

The state also registered 237 recoveries on Monday, including 128 in East Khasi Hills, 58 in Ri Bhoi, 11 in South West Garo Hills, 10 in West Jaintia Hills, nine in West Garo Hills, eight in East Jaintia Hills, five in West Khasi Hills, four in North Garo Hills, three in South West Khasi Hills and one in East Garo Hills.