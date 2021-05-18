PM speaks Maha, Guj, Goa CMs over Tauktae preparation, impact

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Goa and the Lt Governor of Daman and Diu over their preparedness to deal with severe cyclonic storm Tauktae.

In a telephonic conversation with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Daman and Diu Lt Governor Praful Patel, he took stock of situation and preparedness to deal with the cyclonic storm if it impacts these states and the UT, more than what was expected.

The Prime Minister also assured all possible Central assistance to these states and the UT, informing that the National Disaster Response Forces (NDRF) teams are also active in relief and rescue operations.

Thackeray told Modi that the administration in the state is fully alert.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra CM’s Office tweeted, “CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray is closely monitoring the Cyclone Tauktae situation in the state.”

So far, 12,420 residents of the coastal areas were relocated to safer places, and Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts were on orange alert while Raigad district was on red alert.

Sawant said that the Prime Minister called to enquire about the impact of cyclone Tauktae on the state, and assured all possible assistance from the Central government.

The Gujarat Chief Minister’s Office said that the Prime Minister, in a telephonic conversation with Rupani, discussed the preparations of the state to face cyclone Tauktae. “PM also expressed his readiness for all help from the Central government to the state,” it said.

Cyclonic storm Tauktae is very likely to reach Gujarat coast on Monday evening and make landfall between Porbandar and Mahuva (Bhavnagar district) during early hours on Tuesday as a very severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained surface wind speed of 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph.