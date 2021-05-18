Total lockdown in EKH district from 8 pm on May 19

SHILLONG, May 18: Meghalaya government has decided to impose total lockdown in East Khasi Hills (EKH) district from 8 pm tomorrow (May 19) up to 5 am of May 31 in view of worsening COVID19 pandemic situation, according to the Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong.

In case of other districts, the government has authorised all the Deputy Commissioners to take appropriate decision if required in the line with the government’s decision regarding the EKH district.

“During the lockdown in EKH, we have entrusted the DC to work out details to ensure imposition of strict lockdown in the entire district including Shillong city,” the Deputy CM said.

Exemption of few emergency and essential services for the people of EKH will be worked out by DC to make sure essential commodities reach all households during the lockdown.

Vaccination drive as already fixed will continue and vaccination center will continue to function during the total lockdown.

“We will like all citizens of EKH to adhere and respect and follow the regulation. We request all citizens not to take this matter lightly. During the total lockdown, we will not allow any to and from movement in EKH except those related to exempted unavoidable and emergency services,” the Deputy CM said