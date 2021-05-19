1.34 lakh vaccine doses available in Meghalaya

SHILLONG, May 18: Meghalaya has received a total of 5,61,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, both through central allotment and procurement basis, of which 4,26,615 doses have been utilised, leaving a balance stock of

1,34,385 doses, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

However, data released by the state Health department on Tuesday stated that the total doses of vaccine administered so far is 4,15,280.

Earlier, the Union Ministry informed that more than 1.94 crore vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs to be administered, adding that one lakh doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the states/UTs within the next 3 days.

By the end of May, the Centre would provide an additional 1.95 crore doses free of cost to all states/UTs. Another 72.40 lakh doses of vaccine would be made available to states/UTs through direct procurement.

The Union Ministry also said that as part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the states and UTs by providing COVID vaccine without any cost.

In addition, the Union Government has also been facilitating direct procurement of vaccine by the States/UTs as vaccination is an integral pillar of the comprehensive strategy of the central government for containment and management of the pandemic, along with the 3 Ts – test, track, treat and COVID appropriate behaviour.