Chaos precedes lockdown

SHILLONG, May 19: Hours before the 11-day complete lockdown came into force, different parts of Shillong witnessed chaos as people thronged shops on Wednesday to buy their stock of essential commodities.

The Laitumkhrah market was an exception as scores of people queued up at shops following protocols such as physical distancing and wearing of masks.

Most traders and customers there welcomed the government’s decision to impose complete lockdown but said people should have been given at least two days to procure adequate essentials.

The locality had been under the radar of the district administration after many people had violated COVID-19 protocols and crowded a few days ago. But volunteers of the Rangbah Shnong ensured people adhered to the guidelines on Wednesday.

Rangbah Shnong of Laitumkhrah, Andrew Jyrwa told reporters that people cooperate and understand when given ample time.

Unlike Laitumkhrah, Mawbah, Laban, Last Stop, Polo and some other localities of Shillong witnessed crowding due to panic buying.

Meanwhile, the East Khasi Hills district administration has promulgated total curfew in the district till 5am of May 31.

Issuing the order, East Khasi Hills DC, Isawanda Laloo said that inter-district movement is restricted and no one should step out of their homes without valid reasons. “Anyone found in defiance of the order is liable for arrest. Drivers plying vehicles without passes will be liable for strict penalties,” the order said.

All construction activities permitted earlier has been cancelled. Movement of people for vaccination is allowed but they should be able to produce proof of CoWIN registration and slot booking. Only essential services are allowed during the curfew hours. The SBI Main Branch and Laitumkhrah Branch have also been exempted from the purview of the curfew.

The DC also said that home delivery services only for food/food products, dry ration, meat, vegetables and toiletries will be permitted with prior permission. Funeral gatherings are allowed but should be restricted to 10 persons only, with prior permission from the DC.

Delivery of food from restaurants and cafes has been restricted but other establishments catering to delivery of food, rations and other necessities to hospitals, corona care and quarantine centres having prior permission are exempted, the order said.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister, Banteidor Lyngdoh said that he would approach the state government to give ‘special permission’ for movement of the farmers during the 11-day lockdown in East Khasi Hills.

“We had identified a few temporary wholesale vegetable markets to help the farmers to sell their produce,” he said, adding that he would seek car passes exclusively for transportation of agri products to the selected markets.