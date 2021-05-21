 Akhil lodges complaint in Assembly over ‘ill treatment’

GUWAHATI, May 21: Jailed anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) activist, Akhil Gogoi claimed to have lodged a complaint in the Assembly alleging shabby treatment while he was being taken to the House for the swearing-in ceremony on Friday morning.

“I was herded into a broken bus at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and later pushed/pulled by security men, defying all COVID protocols on the Assembly premises,” Gogoi alleged.

“This is an insult to the entire Assamese people. At a time when the state is plagued by COVID-19, and with strict SOPs (of physical distancing) in place, how can anyone push and pull me like this inside the Assembly,” the 45-year-old was heard shouting before the media, when a team attired in PPE kits along with security personnel led him into the Assembly premises.

He further warned the BJP government, saying, “At a time when the government should be creating awareness against COVID-19 and go for universal vaccination…. how can you torture and rough up people….how can you treat an MLA inside the MLA so shabbily… I was held by my trouser belt and pulled inside the Assembly premises….But I have lodged a complaint.”

Later, the RTI activist asserted that his uncompromising fight against CAA would only grow stronger as an Opposition MLA now, and all such issues concerning Assamese nationalism and interests of local people, will now be taken to the floor of the House.

Gogoi further demanded that the state government should take immediate steps to curb erosion at Disangmukh in Sibsagar constituency besides providing a minimum monthly compensation of Rs 5000 to the non-salaried categories who hinge on daily trade/work/labour and have been adversely affected by the COVID-induced curfew/partial lockdown.

Opposition MLAs later condemned the alleged shabby treatment meted out to an elected representative.

Rupjyoti Kurmi, a Congress MLA from Mariani, a seat which Akhil decided not to contest, condemned the incident, which he said was an insult to the mandate of the people who elected him as their representative.

The NIA court, meanwhile, has not permitted the firebrand leader to attend the second and third day of the Assembly sessions.