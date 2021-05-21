Child panel aid for kids of positive parents

SHILLONG, May 20: The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of East Khasi Hills has reached out to the children of two couples who are hospitalised due to COVID-19 infection.

District Child Protection Officer, Matti Lyngksiar Warjri said a few concerned individuals had informed them about the two cases of children who are in distress due to COVID-19.

“We have immediately arranged dry rations. We will again be assessing what kind of assistance these children require after they receive their test reports,” she said.

Warjri said they had circulated a poster via social media urging the people to inform the CWC or contact Childline 1098 if they come across any child in distress after the hospitalisation or death of their parents due to COVID-19 and if he/she has no one to take of him/her.

“We received calls about the two cases after this poster was circulated,” she said.

Warjri, also the member secretary of the CWC for East Khasi Hills said the CWC is reaching out not only for COVID-19 related cases but also to children in need of assistance.

Their initiative started when the containment measures were first announced by the government.

She urged the people to protect the identity of children who are in distress during the COVID 19 pandemic.

The government had earlier advised people not to share the pictures and contact details of vulnerable children in distress situations on social media.