Assam to supply 400 Covaxin doses to state

SHILLONG, May 20: Health Minister, Alexander Laloo Hek on Thursday informed that Assam would provide 400 doses of vaccine to the state.

Informing that he had spoken to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Hek said, “The 400 vials of Covaxin will to be administered to returnees who had got their first jab of Covaxin from outside the state.”

Hek also informed that the state government will push the Centre to allocate Covaxin to Meghalaya.

The minister also informed that 50 COVID-19 beds ready with oxygen supply have been set up at TB Hospital, Umsawli and another 50 beds would be added in a few days.