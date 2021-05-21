Increase docs in SWKH 100-bed hospital: KSU

MAWKYRWAT, May 20: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), South West Khasi Hills, has appealed to the state government to immediately increase the number of doctors in the 100-bed hospital in Mawkyrwat.

KSU president, SWKH, Forwardman Nongrem, on Thursday flagged concern over the dearth of doctors in the district. He said that there are only 14 doctors in two Community Health Centres (CHCs) and three Primary Health Centres (PHCs).

“This has created a lot of problems and a clear violation of the right to health of our people, especially at a time when COVID-19 continues to spread. Therefore, the Union urges upon the government to immediately sanction the posts of doctors in the 100-bed hospital in Mawkyrwat,” he said.

Nongrem also made a fervent appeal to the government to increase the number of ventilators, beds and oxygen cylinders at corona care centres in the district.

He said that the KSU, during inspection, found that there are 56 beds in the corona care centres in South West Khasi Hills — 50 in Mawkyrwat and 6 in Ranikor.

Assuring the Union’s support to the health workers, he said that they are ready to work in tandem with the health workers to check the spread of COVID-19.

Containment orders

South West Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, C Kharkongor, on Thursday declared the house and compound of Norbert Lyngdoh and Enboklang Wanniang in Kyntoit Shilliangktieh, Mawlangwir village, as containment zones following the detection of COVID-positive cases/high-risk contacts.

In another directive the DC has lifted the containment order from the house and compound of Krik Thyrniang at Domjajew village.