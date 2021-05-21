Overcoming situation difficult sans people’s cooperation: Agatha

TURA, May 20: Tura MP Agatha Sangma on Thursday said that overcoming the COVID-19 situation in Meghalaya will be a herculean task if there is no cooperation from people.

Agatha said this after taking stock of the COVID-19 situation in South Garo Hills. She has also assured of looking into the necessary requirement to ensure that the district can have a better working environment amid the pandemic.

While addressing a review meeting, Agatha accentuated the need to sensitise the rural populace on the precautionary measures of COVID-19.

Stating that this is something the state government is taking very seriously, Agatha said that unless people become au courant with the gravity of the situation and become cooperative, overcoming the pandemic is going to be very difficult.

“It will be difficult to overcome the situation if people are not cooperative enough. But if we sensitise the people on following COVID-19 protocols like wearing masks, hand washing or sanitising, maintenance of social distancing, etc., only then we will be able to bring the present situation under control,” the MP said.

Agatha, during the day, also visited Baghmara Civil Hospital, Baghmara Corona Care Centre and interacted with the inmates and staff there.

Meanwhile, South Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, SF Hamid, during the review meeting, said that the district has been able to control the spread of COVID-19 to some extent although there was an alarming rise in the initial stage.

The DC also informed that as part of the containment strategy, four check gates have been activated at Dimapara, Sangknigre, Nengja and Moheshkhola.

Meanwhile, SDM&HO, Dr Calvaryn R Sangma, said that so far, 16,723 people have been inoculated against COVID-19 in South Garo Hills.