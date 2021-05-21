Man gets five years in jail for killing father

NONGSTOIN, May 20: A court in West Khasi Hills has sentenced one Alexander Nongsiej to five years of imprisonment for murdering his father on October 13, 2017, outside their residence in Syllei Iawkhein village, West Khasi Hills.
The matter was reported to Nongstoin Police Station and Nongsiej was arrested after thorough investigation of the case.
