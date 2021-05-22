Another Garo Hills district clamps curfew over rising Covid cases

TURA, May 22: Wary of hospitals being overwhelmed with covid cases given the rising number of infections across the region, the district administration of South West Garo Hills district has promulgated total curfew from today, May 22nd, until June 1st morning, to try and break the transmission chain of the virus and contain its further spread.

The district with its headquarters in Ampati has already recorded three deaths since the first outbreak.

All weekly markets and roadside stores and shops have been directed to remain closed and only government approved locality stores providing essential goods will be allowed to function up to noon.

Meanwhile, the first day of the curfew in West Garo Hills district passed off successfully with people adhering to the government advice and staying indoors.

Despite the lockdown, cases continue to be detected across the district with Tura town alone accounting for 23 new positive cases, the bulk of them being tested at Tura civil hospital.

A lady hailing from south West Garo Hills district who was treated at Tura civil hospital and had recovered from Covid-19 but later developed post complications passed away in the civil hospital on Saturday.

The total active cases in west Garo Hills stands at 541 with 53 new cases registered today.

Total Active Cases in West Garo Hills – 541 (22/05/2021)*

*Note: Today 53 new positive cases detected*

19 from TCH {15 RT-PCR (2 Contacts, 7 Returnee, 5 Symptomatic), 4 Antigen (2 Symptomatic & 2 Contacts), 1 Migrated to Assam}

1 from Purakhasia PHC (Antigen, Symptomatic)

4 from Dalu CHC (Antigen, 2 Symptomatic & 2 Asymptomatic)

3 from Phulbari CHC (Antigen, Symptomatic)

15 from Selsella CHC (Antigen, Contacts, Symptomatic)

4 from Tura Christian Hospital (Antigen, Symptomatic)

7 from Bhaitbari PHC (Antigen, Symptomatic)

*Recovered Total 511:*

*Note: 58 Recovered today*

5 from 75 BN BSF Camp, Tura

2 from Baljek CHC

1 from 2nd BN MLP, Goeragre

50 from Home isolation

*Details of the recovered cases:*

254 Symptomatic

239 Asymptomatic

18 Co-morbid

*Note: 1 new death at TCH with Co-morbid Condition from SWGH

*STATUS OF COVID-19 2021:*

Active Cases: 541

Total Recovered: 511

Total Deaths: 6

*Total Cases: 1058 (Active + Recovered + Death)*