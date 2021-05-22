Tynsong clarifies ‘meat’ remark

SHILLONG, May 21: After courting controversy by advising the people to eat vegetables with rice and avoid meat, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Friday went on damage control mode.

“What I meant yesterday was that we should adjust during this pandemic as we don’t have that luxury. Some people told me that I was too harsh with my words and many people felt bad,” he said, insisting he could not think of a better way of underlining the gravity of the situation at that moment.

“Don’t take it otherwise. We all are jointly responsible and together we will ensure easy availability of food grains unlike last year,” Tynsong said.

He had earlier said the Centre was giving additional allotment of food grains for May and June.

“Those who got 10 kg ration in May will now get 20 kg and this will continue till June,” he said, adding there are 21,45,145 NFSA beneficiaries in the state.

He also said he understands the pain each person is going through during this tough time.

Tynsong said all including the government, traders and labourers are facing losses and the government has been providing assistance in every possible way.

Officials had recently held a video conference with dealers in the localities, asking them to distribute the food grains by strictly complying with the SOPs issued by the Health department.

Former Nongkrem legislator, Ardent Basaiawmoit said it was unexpected and unfortunate that the deputy CM had made such a remark against the poorer sections of society.

He also decried the government’s inability to provide ration and assistance to the poorer sections at a time like this.

“To add insult to injury, he (Tynsong) even advised the people to eat rice and vegetables during the pandemic,” Basaiawmoit said.

A statement like this from a very senior functionary of the government reveals not only lack of maturity but also lack of empathy on the plight of the people, he added.