Regulate entry of migrants into state: KHADC chief

SHILLONG, May 21: KHADC CEM, Titosstarwell Chyne, on Friday urged Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to take measures to regulate the entry of migrant labourers during the onslaught of the pandemic in the state.

In his letter to the chief minister, Chyne mentioned that he has received numerous complaints from the public and the traditional heads regarding the unregulated inflow of migrant labourers which can have negative impacts on the fight against COVID-19 and can also negate all the good work the government has done so far.

“As a concerned citizen and in my capacity as chief executive member, I urge upon your good office to kindly issue strict instructions to the concerned departments to judiciously regulate the entry of such migrants during the onslaught of the pandemic in our beloved state,” Chyne said.