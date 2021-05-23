Govt to pay volunteers

SHILLONG, May 22: The state government will pay honorarium to the volunteers who will help it run the Community Isolation Care Centres.

Synjuk Ki Nongsynshar Shnong Ka Bri U Hynniewtrep (SNSBH) assistant secretary, JL Khongshei, said the volunteers will get honorarium of Rs 350, Rs 380 and Rs 400.

According to him, the volunteers will engage themselves in the distribution of food to COVID-19 patients and people who will work as receptionists.

“The government has urged the Dorbar Shnongs and the SNSBH to help in identifying the volunteers,” Khongshei said.

He said the inmates of the centres will have to pay Rs 380 for food per day. The poor will not be charged anything but they will be required to show their BPL or NFSA ration card.

Khongshei said the SNSBH and the Dorbar Shnongs will also facilitate in identifying the places to be converted as isolation care centres.

“All the centres will be run and managed by the Health department,” the SNSBH assistant secretary said.

According to him, four centres are ready to accommodate COVID-19 patients. They are Kur War Multi-Purpose Hall (Jaiaw Lumbatemon), Balika Vidyalaya Secondary School (Keating Road), Shillong Gurdwara and St. Joseph School (Pynthorbah).

Six others are in the process of being set up in Don Bosco Hall (Laitumkhrah), Laban Sports Club Indoor Stadium, St George School (Nongmynsong), Seng Khasi Secondary School (Jaiaw), Indoor Stadium (Mawlai Mawroh) and the Cantonment Board School.

Earlier, the SNSBH lauded various organisations which contributed to the fight against the pandemic. It thanked the owners and the managements of these facilities for allowing the creation of the centres on their properties. It urged other non-government bodies to show a similar gesture.

Khongshei said a tremendous spirit has been shown by government and non-government bodies, which reflected the “true spirit of humanity of the hills of Meghalaya”.