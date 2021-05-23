Hek all praise for Sikhs’ role in fighting COVID

SHILLONG, May 22: Health Minister AL Hek on Saturday sang the praises of the Sikh community for the latter’s service towards humanity not only in Meghalaya but globally, especially in the midst of the trying times brought about by COVID-19.

Inaugurating the corona care centre at Sri Guru Singh Sabha Gurudwara, the health minister recalled the contribution of the community ever since the world was smitten by COVID-19 pandemic.

Asserting that service to man is service to God, he expressed gratitude to the Sikhs for giving away the Gurdwara premises to be used as corona care centre.

It may be mentioned that the food requirement of the inmates at the corona care centre will also be looked after by the Gurdwara authorities.

Stating that the Sikhs have always been at the forefront of any crisis and disaster, Hek has also assured full support to the corona care centre from the government.

The facility, which was initially opened by the Sikh community as oxygen langar, now has 20 beds out of which at least 10 beds have oxygen support.

The move by the Sikh community to come up with an oxygen langar in Shillong has received plaudits as India continues to reel under the requirement of medical oxygen supply.