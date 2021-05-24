Stalin govt directs firms to ferry employees in Co. vehicles

Chennai : The Tamil Nadu government has directed industrial units and factories to arrange their own vehicles to commute their employees to attend work as two wheelers will not be allowed to ply from Tuesday onwards as stringent lockdown measures came into effect on Monday in the state.

A government communique on Sunday said that those manufacturing essential supplies, medical equipment, continuous process industries are allowed to function. Ports, airports, warehouses and telecommunication services and other critical services have also been permitted to function.

Companies have registered buses, tempos, vans and cars to transport employees and these registrations will automatically be renewed during the full lockdown from May 24 till May 31.

Several employees had earlier taken E-registration for two wheelers to attend work but the government has decided that two wheelers will not be allowed on the streets.

Government has directed companies and industrial units to arrange vehicles for these employees to attend work and for that fresh e-registration will have to be taken for these additional vehicles. (IANS)