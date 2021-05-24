Black fungus declared epidemic in J&K

NATIONAL
By Agencies

Srinagar : The Jammu and Kashmir government declared black fungus as an epidemic on Monday under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.

The decision followed a directive from the union government in which it had asked the UT administration to make black fungus a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

On Friday, a 40-year old patient with confirmed black fungus infection died in a government medical college hospital in Jammu.

Another suspected patient is being treated at the government dental college in Srinagar while doctors have confirmed that a black fungus patient was successfully treated in November 2020 by the doctors at the dental college. (IANS)

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.