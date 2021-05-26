Ayush Minister to launch Sanjivani App to facilitate study on Covid medication

NEW DELHI, May 26: Ayush Minister Kiren Rijiju will launch the Ayush Clinical Case Repository (ACCR) portal and the third version of Ayush Sanjivani App on Thursday in a virtual event.

The Ayush Clinical Repository (ACCR) portal will serve as a platform to support both Ayush practitioners and the general public. This portal aims to aggregate information about clinical outcomes achieved by Ayush practitioners on a large scale.

This version facilitates a significant study/ documentation regarding the efficacy of selected Ayush interventions, including Ayush 64 and Kabasura Kudineer medicines in the management of asymptomatic and mild to moderate Covid-19 patients.

A national distribution campaign is on through which the Ayush Ministry is providing these two very effective Ayush formulations free to Covid patients who are in home isolation.

It will facilitate not just dissemination of information but also further analysis and research. It is expected to document the strengths of Ayush systems for treatment of various disease conditions.

The portal will not only benefit the practitioner community and the public but will also help widen the solid scientific base of all streams of Ayush.

One notable feature of the ACCR portal is the dedicated section for reporting and publishing details of Covid 19 cases treated through Ayush Systems.

The Ayush Sanjivani App (version three) is now published on Google Play Store and iOS.

IANS