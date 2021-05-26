CM inspects O2 plants in city hospitals

SHILLONG, May 25: Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday visited Ganesh Das Hospital and Reid Provincial Chest Hospital to inspect the progress of installation of oxygen generation plants.

The oxygen plants at both the city hospitals are funded through PMCARES.

The plant at Ganesh Das Hospital, which is already operational, has a capacity of 400 LPM and can support a minimum of 40 beds with high flow oxygen while the one at RP Chest Hospital has a capacity of 300 LPM and can support a minimum of 30 beds. It will be made functional in two days, the chief minister asserted after the inspection.

Sangma also informed that oxygen plants were being set up in different locations across the state. “We are keeping a close watch to ensure that these are completed on time”, he added.

The chief minister also held discussions with doctors and medical teams of both hospitals on the bed capacity and manpower requirement.