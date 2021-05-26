Govt to act against illegal entrants to state: Rymbui

SHILLONG, May 25: Home Ministeron Tuesday asserted that police would take strict action against those who have entered the state illegally after imposition of the total lockdown.

“We have issued direction to police to take stringent action if any illegal entry is detected,” Rymbui told reporters here.

Admitting that it was difficult to enforce a foolproof mechanism to prevent entry into the state, Rymbui said, “There are people who take advantage by claiming that they are going to Silchar or Karimganj.”

“We cannot stop movement of people going to other states but we will take action against anyone who fails to produce any document or proof that they are transit travellers,” he added.