62 freed from Taliban prison in Baghlan

Kabul, May 26 (IANS) Afghan commandos have freed 62 people, including 36 security force members, from a Taliban prison in northern Baghlan province, the Defence Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The operation was launched in Nawrozak village of Baghlan-e-Markazi district and four Taliban were killed and “some of their weapons were destroyed.”

The Taliban has not yet commented on the operation, Tolo news reported.

On Monday night commandos freed 41 people, including 19 security force members, from a Taliban prison in western Herat province, the Special Operations Corps said in a statement.

The operation was launched in Marwa village of Pashtun Zarghon district of the province, the statement said, adding that “seven Taliban who were the prison keepers were killed during the operation.”

“The forces have also seized weapons during the operation and destroyed six motorcycles belonging to the Taliban,” the statement said.