Prefab hospitals not needed: Hek

SHILLONG, May 26: Health Minister Alexander Laloo Hek said he has advised the government not to go ahead with its proposal to construct two 100-bed prefab hospitals in the state.

“I have spoken about this on many occasions. I am of the view that the funds for constructing the two prefab hospitals should be used to strengthen the existing healthcare infrastructure,” he said.

According to him, the prefab hospitals supposed to be constructed in open spaces would ultimately have to be demolished.

He said that it is for this reason that the state government is setting up more corona care centres to address the shortage of beds for COVID-19 patients who are either asymptomatic or who have mild symptoms.

The minister said the government is setting up a COVID-19 hospital each at Umsawli and at Ganesh Das Hospital. Similar set-ups are proposed for Tura, Jowai and Umran in Ri Bhoi district.

“But all these are not permanent COVID-19 hospitals,” he said, underlining the need to explore making permanent COVID-19 hospitals in view of the mutating novel coronavirus.

CM inspects proposed corona care centres

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Wednesday inspected the buildings to be converted into makeshift corona care centres in Shillong. The government has identified three locations for the purpose.

The Basic Training Centre at Malki has a capacity for a minimum of 100 beds. With a combined capacity of 45 beds, the main building and women’s building of the Industrial Training Institute at Rynjah will be converted into a corona care centre to handle male and female COVID patients separately.

The District Commerce and Industries Centre at Nongrim Hills can accommodate about 60 beds.

All three locations have provisions for expansion to accommodate more beds in the future.

The corona care centres will be equipped with oxygen cylinders and concentrators to cater to the needs of the COVID patients.

The chief minister instructed officials to take immediate steps for the necessary infrastructure and manpower needs at these facilities.

Earlier, Sangma held a meeting with deputy commissioners via video conferencing. He instructed officials to intensify vaccination efforts by selecting vulnerable locations and adopting a saturation strategy. Officials have also been advised to undertake mobilisation at the grassroots level by involving members of the community, especially in vulnerable locations.

Stating that vaccination is the main strategy in the fight against COVID-19, the chief minister also instructed officials to take a target-based and focused approach and intensify monitoring in every district.