Chaos outside GHADC office, FIRs lodged

TURA, May 27: Following a day of calm, chaos returned to the GHADC on Thursday after hordes of angry employees prevented vehicles of officials from leaving the Council premises after work causing a stand-off in which one protestor sustained bruises leading to stone pelting and damage to vehicles.

Despite a large police presence that failed to contain the situation, things got out of hand shortly after 3pm when the officers and staff, led by the CEM, were about to exit the office.

The angry protesters did not spare the CEM’s vehicle either, blocking the road for a good amount of time before letting him off.

“They are neither wanting to join duty nor allowing the office to function, but, yet wanting their dues to be cleared. Without resuming office how can anything be done?” questioned CEM Benedic R Marak.

On Thursday, the protesters were apparently on the lookout for “rebel workers” who joined duty in violation of their general agreement and also wanted to check vehicles of officials on suspicion that official files were being taken out clandestinely.

A group of protesting employees surrounded the vehicle of the accounts officer, whom they accused of lifting files.

When protesters tried to force him out of the vehicle, the official drove through the barricade causing two women protesters to fall by the wayside. This infuriated the mob which gave chase and pelted stones causing some damage to the vehicle. They later accused the official of attempted manslaughter and filed a police complaint.

A separate FIR has also been filed against the protesters.