SC seeks update on pandemic orphans

SHILLONG, May 28: The Supreme Court has asked the Additional Solicitor General appearing for the Union of India and counsels appearing for all the state governments including Meghalaya to furnish the latest information about the identification of children who have become orphans post-March 2020, whether due to the pandemic or otherwise, and steps taken for attending to their basic needs.

The court said the counsel for the state governments shall provide the information they receive from the state governments to the amicus curiae, latest by Sunday evening (May 30).

Meghalaya is being represented by its Advocate General Amit Kumar and other lawyers.

The apex court in its order also directed the district authorities to upload the information of children who have become orphans after March 2020 on the portal ‘Bal Swaraj’ before Saturday evening. They have also been directed to immediately take charge of such children and attend to their basic needs without waiting for any further orders from the apex court.

The matter has been listed for hearing on May 1.

Kumar said the Supreme Court has so far not sought Meghalaya’s response on a plea seeking ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the families of each of the victims.

He said no notice was issued to any of the state governments, including Meghalaya. The apex court issued a notice to the Centre and sought a response on the matter from the Central government even though the PIL named all the states.