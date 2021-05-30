500 oxygen cylinders en route to Meghalaya from Gujarat

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 29: An Indian Air Force aircraft carrying 500 oxygen cylinders from Gujarat has landed at the Guwahati Airport and is en route to Shillong.

Chief Minster Conrad Sangma informed that 500 Rama cylinders were loaded at the Ahmedabad Airport on Saturday and flown to Guwahati by the Indian Air Force.

In addition, 20 oxygen ventilators, 15 concentrators and 30 oxygen cylinders were airlifted from Vishakhapatnam and are already on their way to the city.

Rama Cylinders is one of the leading manufacturer of high-pressure gas cylinders, offers an expanding range of high-quality industrial gas cylinders, medical and oxygen gas cylinders, high pressure gas cylinders for compressed natural gas (CNG) and hydrogen storage in alternative fuel vehicles in India.