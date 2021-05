Active tally falls below 8,000-mark

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 29: In what is seen as a small but sure improvement in the COVID-19 situation, the number of COVID-19 recoveries outnumbered fresh cases in the state for the second consecutive day on Saturday.

The state recorded 890 recoveries against 613 fresh cases on the day, taking the number of people cured/discharged to 26,156 while the active tally came below the 8,000-mark to 7,741.

The death toll rose to 551 as seven more people succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours.

Out of the 613 fresh cases, 320 were reported in East Khasi Hills, 87 in Ri Bhoi, 74 in West Garo Hills, 28 in North Garo Hills, 23 in West Jaintia Hills, 19 in East Garo Hills, 17 each in South West Garo Hills and West Khasi Hills, 12 in East Jaintia Hills, 11 in South West Khasi Hills and five in South Garo Hills.

Out of the 890 recoveries, 535 were recorded in East Khasi Hills, 205 in Ri Bhoi, 52 in West Garo Hills, 18 in West Jaintia Hills, 16 in North Garo Hills, 14 in West Khasi Hills, 13 each in South West Garo Hills and East Jaintia Hills, nine each in East Garo Hills and South Garo Hills and six in South West Khasi Hills.

East Khasi Hills now has 3663 active cases, followed by 1191 in Ri Bhoi, 676 in West Garo Hills, 646 in West Jaintia Hills, 417 in South West Garo Hills, 232 in South West Khasi Hills, 228 in East Jaintia Hills, 207 in West Khasi Hills, 184 in North Garo Hills, 155 in East Garo Hills and 142 in South Garo Hills.

The state also recorded seven deaths in the last 24 hours including five in East Khasi Hills and one each in Ri Bhoi and South West Garo Hills.