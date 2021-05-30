SWKH DC lifts COVID curbs in four villages

MAWKYRWAT/NONGPOH, May 29: South West Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner C Kharkongor on Friday lifted COVID-19 restrictions from four villages, viz. Mawkyrwat, Mawten, Mawlangwir and Nonglang.

In a statement, the DC said that the decision, which comes into effect from 5 am of May 31, was taken based on the contact-tracing status and test reports of the high-risk contacts in the villages.

Micro-containment zones will be imposed only on households having COVID-19-positive patients.

“In respect of Mawlangwir village, containment issued by the office on 25th May, 2021 still stands until further orders,” the DC said.

Ri Bhoi DC lifts

containment order

Meanwhile, Ri Bhoi Deputy Commissioner RM Kurbah on Saturday lifted the containment order from Khweng and Liarshluid villages.