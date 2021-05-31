COVID-19 consultative panel notified

SHILLONG, May 30: The COVID-19 consultative committee constituted by the state government last week has suggested that the state government should create awareness on the COVID-19 variants which are more infectious and virulent and to work in closer coordination with the Dorbar Shnong and motivate the Community COVID Management Teams to effectively fight the pandemic.

The panel also recommended seek the support of doctors, Churches and other religious institutions to sensitise citizens on COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, the importance of vaccination and also to effectively counter myths and misinformation circulating on social media platforms.

Seeking stringent punitive provisions against violators of COVID-19 protocols and better enforcement of the SOPs, the committee recommended creation of additional CCCs and isolation centres for those who do not have space for home isolation.

The committee, headed by Chief Secretary MS Rao, includes Principal Secretary of Health, Secretary of Information & Public Relations and Secretary of Home (Political) departments as official members. Other members are Theilin Phanbuh, RL Blah, Rev. SS Majaw, Fr. Richard Majaw, Naba Bhattacharjee, Babeth Sangma and Dr Sandra Albert.