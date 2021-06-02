Shakib, Mustafizur to miss IPL in UAE

DHAKA, June 1: Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman are unlikely to get no-objection certificate (NOC) for playing in the IPL when it resumes this year in the UAE.

Shakib plays for two-time IPL champions KKR while Mustafizur represents Rajasthan Royals.

“Given our schedule, it is almost impossible (for Shakib) to get the NOC; I don’t see any possibilities, nor any opportunity. The (T20) World Cup is coming up, which makes every game important for us,” Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan told a local TV channel.

Mustafizur, too, because of his importance in while-ball cricket, is unlikely to get the BCB nod for the IPL.

Bangladesh recently completed a 2-1 victory over Sri Lanka at home and will be touring Zimbabwe for a Test, three ODIs and three T20Is in June-July. They will then play Australia at home in a five-match T20Is series in July-August.

New Zealand (three T20Is) and England (three ODIs and three T20Is) are expected to play in Bangladesh after the Australia series to fine-tune for the World Cup in India.

BCB cricket operations chairman, Akram Khan, said that keeping in mind so many series, especially the one against England – where the World Cup Super League points are at stake in the ODIs – it was important for all the players to remain together. (IANS)