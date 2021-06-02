Tura BJP, local bodies call on CEM to end impasse

TURA, June 2: The BJP in Tura has termed the imposition of Section 144 CrPC in the GHADC as a political ploy of the State Government to suppress the employees from protesting in a democratic manner and demanding for their rightful dues.

In a statement issued here, the party while criticizing the state government for its apathy towards the employees also said that terming the protest by the NGEA as politically motivated by the new EC was illogical as no political backup is required to demand for one’s own salaries.

“They are not demanding anything more than what they had worked for. So we urged you to release their salaries as per the new enhanced scale as already approved by the previous EC,” General Secretary of the Tura City District Committee, Wolver Greham Danggo said.

The party also claimed that the ongoing crisis in the GHADC was being allowed to drag on in order to bring in the Panchayati Raj system. It also hit out at BJP MDC Pramod Koch who is part of the NPP led EC for being silent with regard to the issue.

Meanwhile, the New Tura Development Forum (NTDF) on behalf of other collaborating organizations like the GSU, AYWO, Tura Garo Senior Citizens Forum (TGSCF) and the Pensioners’ Association has urged the authorities to explore ways and means to pay the salaries as demanded by the employees.

In their memorandum submitted to CEM Benedic R Marak, the forum said that the recent turn of events at the GHADC and videos of the same going viral had tarnished the image of the autonomous body, which is the face of the indigenous people of Garo HIlls.

Stating that the ongoing crisis in the GHADC needs to end immediately, the forum made an appeal for necessary measures to be taken while offering a solution of its own.

“We, being among the organizations invited by you on April 28 to discuss the issue, would like to appeal to you to find ways to clear the pending salaries as they are only demanding 12 months out of the 3 years’ salary. The rest can be paid in a phase manner for which a written assurance can be given to them,” the forum suggested.